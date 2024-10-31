“On the Road” Rebuild Alabama Road Tour makes a stop in DeKalb County

Governor Kay Ivey is “on the road” for her final Rebuild Alabama Road Tour stop. This is for this round of funding to continue highlighting the transformational progress made by the Rebuild Alabama Act.

The governor will celebrate the most recent round of road and bridge projects, including a resurfacing project for Rainsville in DeKalb County.

The funding is made available under the Alabama Department of Transportation’s (ALDOT) Annual Grant Program created by the Rebuild Alabama Act, which requires ALDOT to establish an annual program setting aside a minimum of $10 million off the top of the state’s share of gas tax revenue for local projects.

More than $15 million in state transportation funds has been awarded through the application-based program during the 2024 fiscal year. This was the first year ALDOT funded the Annual Grant Program above the minimum $10 million required under the Rebuild Alabama Act.

Governor Ivey championed the Rebuild Alabama Act in 2019, and since then, the state has embarked on more than 350 road and bridge projects in all 67 counties.

Of the awarded projects, cities and counties also contributed $1.37 million in local matching funds. All projects are required to move forward within one year of the awarding of funds.

The project announcement Governor Ivey will highlight in DeKalb County is the resurfacing of Dilbeck Road from Church Avenue NW to SR75. The funding is made available under the Alabama Department of Transportation’s Annual Grant Program.

Joining Governor Ivey will be Alabama Speaker of the House Nathaniel Ledbetter, state Sen. Steve Livingston, City of Rainsville Mayor Rodger Lingerfelt, among others.

Governor Ivey will finish her Rebuild Alabama Road Tour with this final stop in DeKalb County. She has also made stops in Chilton and Dale counties this month as part of her Rebuild Alabama Road Tour.

For more information about the Annual Grant Program, visit the program’s dedicated webpage.