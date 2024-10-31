Tips and litter-free reminders for safe trick-or-treating in Alabama

Halloween is all about fun and creativity, but a little extra caution can go a long way. To that end, the Huntsville Police Department (HPD) would like to share some helpful reminders for trick-or-treaters and drivers:



Plan a safe route: Choose well-lit streets and familiar neighborhoods

Choose well-lit streets and familiar neighborhoods Costume precaution: Ensure costumes do not obstruct vision or mobility to prevent falls and other accidents

Ensure costumes do not obstruct vision or mobility to prevent falls and other accidents Be visible: Keep a flashlight handy or consider incorporating glowsticks into costumes

Keep a flashlight handy or consider incorporating glowsticks into costumes Inspect candy: Always inspect candy before it’s eaten. Discard unwrapped or suspicious items

Always inspect candy before it’s eaten. Discard unwrapped or suspicious items Hayride safety: Make sure children remain seated inside the trailer until it has come to a complete stop

Make sure children remain seated inside the trailer until it has come to a complete stop Drive with caution: Drivers should drive slowly through neighborhoods and anticipate children crossing the road

Drivers should drive slowly through neighborhoods and anticipate children crossing the road Celebrate responsibly: Adults who plan to consume alcohol should choose a designated driver

What’s better than celebrating the holidays and keeping your community clean? These simple but effective ways to ensure less waste and litter this holiday season can add to your enjoyment and take care of your community:



While trick-or-treating, carry a reusable bag for candy and an extra bag to collect any litter you may see. Along with keeping the neighborhood clean, it teaches a valuable lesson.

Make costumes from materials already at home or found at a thrift store. It gives new life to old items. And be sure to recycle or donate costumes after Halloween.

Seek holiday decorations that are reusable or made from natural materials. And save them for next year instead of discarding them.

Make sure your outdoor decorations don’t become litter. Secure all lights and displays to withstand wind and rain.

Wrap gifts with recyclable paper or reusable fabric. Or think about using newspaper or brown paper bags with a personal touch.

Small, intentional choices through the holidays can make the festivities more enjoyable and also promote #LitterFreeHSV.