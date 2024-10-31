Trick-or-treating: UAB neuroscientist weighs in on how much sugar is too much sugar

It's Halloween, and sugary foods are front and center at holiday parties and trick-or-treating. With candy being handed out, health experts weigh in on how much sugar is too much sugar.

Experts from the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) advise that eating foods that contain sugar in regulated amounts may not be exceedingly harmful. However, according to UAB News, overconsumption of sugar can lead to a significant impact on brain function and overall mood. Because of this, UAB experts recommend ways to enjoy sugary treats mindfully.

J. Andrew Hardaway, Ph.D., assistant professor in the UAB Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Neurobiology, says it is well established that the consumption of food in general, and sugar in particular, results in increased dopamine levels in the striatum — a part of the brain that is involved in decision-making, motor control, emotion, habits and rewards. He also mentions that this contributes to the short-term positive mood-altering aspects of sugar intake.

As we consume sugar, glucose enters our bloodstream, causing cells to extract the glucose to use it for fuel and energy. The sugar found in candy bars or other sugary foods are a type of sugar called refined sugar. This type of sugar is densely packed, lacks any type of nutrient and is absorbed quickly by the body. According to UAB News, this results in blood sugar levels spiking and then dropping quickly, leading to hypoglycemia — often referred to as a “sugar crash.” This can cause fatigue, irritability, anxiety or mood swings.

While there is no direct link between high sugar intake and mental health, it is clear that conditions like anxiety and depression are more common in people who have a high body mass index and consume high amounts of sugar.

“The causal relationship between anxiety, depression, and BMI and obesity isn’t as clear in people,” Hardaway said. “But in model systems, long-term access to sugar-rich obesogenic diets can produce anxiety and depressive-like phenotypes and behaviors.”

Tips to enjoy sugary treats this holiday season:



Consider offering treats that do not contain “added sugars” while trick-or-treating, such as pretzel bags or even non-food options.

Encourage children to listen to their body’s signals to know when to stop eating sugar, as it affects blood sugar regulation. Studies indicate children can self-regulate their sugar intake.

Store candy in a less-accessible location as this can help decrease the overconsumption of sugar.

Do not stigmatize foods. Both experts express the importance of this tip as it can do more harm than good. Stigmatizing foods can increase the risk for eating disorders.

Substitute natural options such as fruits and vegetables for sugary foods.

Enjoying sugary foods during holidays or special occasions does not lead to long-term consequences. It is all about moderation.

