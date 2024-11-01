Digital Media Center
Huntsville sanitation rate raised for the second time since 1999

Alabama Public Radio | By Baillee Majors
Published November 1, 2024 at 10:00 AM CDT
The City of Huntsville dispatches 25 boom trucks four days a week to collect yard debris in addition to the fleet of automated trucks that pick up garbage.
City of Huntsville
The City of Huntsville is announcing sanitation customers will see their rates increase beginning Jan. 1, 2025. This comes after unanimous approval by City Council.

It’s the second time the city has raised sanitation rates since 1999 and the first since 2010.

The new rates will help offset expenses for the weekly collection of garbage for more than 70,000 households as well as weekly collection of yard debris, empty boxes and other curbside items.

Residential rates will increase from $16.50 per month to $21.50 per month in January.

The rate will go up to $24.50 on Jan. 1, 2027, and $27.50 on Jan. 1, 2029.

The cost for extra cans will go up from $3 per can per month to $9 on Jan. 1, $12 in 2027 and $15 in 2029.

Rates will not increase for qualified low-income customers, remaining at $10 per month, though extra can rates will go up from $3 to $6 per month in January, $9 in 2027 and $11 in 2029.

Commercial standard rates will go up from $29 per month to $37 on Jan. 1, $41 in 2027 and $45 in 2029.

The excessive bulk waste charge will go up from $45 per five cubic yards overages to $55 on Jan. 1, $60 in 2027 and $65 in 2029.
Baillee Majors
Baillee Majors is the Digital News Coordinator for Alabama Public Radio.
