Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2024 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Alabama receiver/return man Cole Adams out for season with injury

Alabama Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published November 4, 2024 at 1:23 PM CST
Alabama Athletics

Alabama wide receiver and return man Cole Adams will miss the rest of the season with a lower body injury.

The 11th-ranked Crimson Tide's coach, Kalen DeBoer, made the announcement on Monday, ahead of Saturday's game at No. 14 LSU.

He didn't elaborate on the nature of the injury, which Adams suffered early in the game two weeks ago against Missouri before an open date.

Adams has six catches for 94 yards and has also been the primary punt returner. He got his first start at receiver against South Carolina with injuries to Kendrick Law and Kobe Prentice, making two catches for 57 yards.

Adams had also left the South Florida game early with an injury.

“Just seeing the effort he put into that first injury, you really found out a lot about who he was as a person and as a player, just the toughness he had,” DeBoer said. “Unfortunately, he had another injury here now.”
Tags
News college footballSEC college footballAlabama FootballAlabama Crimson TideCrimson Tide
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate