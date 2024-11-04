Alabama receiver/return man Cole Adams out for season with injury

Alabama wide receiver and return man Cole Adams will miss the rest of the season with a lower body injury.

The 11th-ranked Crimson Tide's coach, Kalen DeBoer, made the announcement on Monday, ahead of Saturday's game at No. 14 LSU.

He didn't elaborate on the nature of the injury, which Adams suffered early in the game two weeks ago against Missouri before an open date.

Adams has six catches for 94 yards and has also been the primary punt returner. He got his first start at receiver against South Carolina with injuries to Kendrick Law and Kobe Prentice, making two catches for 57 yards.

Adams had also left the South Florida game early with an injury.

“Just seeing the effort he put into that first injury, you really found out a lot about who he was as a person and as a player, just the toughness he had,” DeBoer said. “Unfortunately, he had another injury here now.”