Alabama seizes 1,700 grams of fentanyl through "Operation Free" in effort to combat epidemic

Alabama is reporting the seizure of more than 48,800 grams of illicit drugs through an enforcement initiative to cut down on narcotics in the state. Gov. Kay Ivey's Office reports approximately 1,700 grams of fentanyl were rounded up under Operation Free.

The campaign was made possible through a historic partnership to tackle the fentanyl epidemic in communities across America. Gov. Ivey and the Yellowhammer State joined forces with the state of Virginia for the initiative. Also taking part were the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) and officers with the Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force (ADETF).

“The fentanyl epidemic in America is one of our gravest threats, and we are doing all we can in Alabama to battle it and protect our citizens,” said Gov. Ivey in a press release. “Fentanyl cannot rob our people of their futures, so we will continue fighting to make sure this deadly drug is not a killer in Alabama. A safe Alabama is a secure future for Alabama, and a secured future is our goal.”

Fentanyl, a potent synthetic opioid, has become an increasingly significant threat, endangering the lives of citizens, law enforcement officers and first responders alike.

In 2023, the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) seized more than 80 million fentanyl-laced fake pills and nearly 12,000 pounds of fentanyl powder. The 2023 seizures are equivalent to more than 390 million lethal doses of fentanyl.

In Fiscal Year 2022, Special Agents with ALEA SBI seized a total of 8,300 grams, which is equivalent to 8,300,000 lethal doses – enough to kill more than the entire population of Alabama. In Fiscal Year 2023, ALEA seized a total of 18,500 grams of fentanyl.

Alabama's continued commitment to combating this crisis is evident through the establishment of specialized units such as ADETF and more recently, the Metro Area Crime Suppression Unit (MACS). The ADETF is comprised of ALEA and 47 local agencies, each having investigators sworn as state agents under ALEA’s SBI.

The Task Force’s primary focus is to assist local communities with narcotics enforcement with resources not commonly available in these areas, along with targeting middle to upper-level drug trafficking organizations.

More recently, MACS was established in collaboration with ALEA, the Alabama Attorney General's Office, the Montgomery Police Department, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosive (ATF), to confront and reduce violent crimes as well as drug-related incidents in the Capital City and surrounding areas.

To learn more about how to protect yourself, your family and your community, visit “It Only Takes One.”