Election Day Eve: What's on the ballot in Alabama and what to bring to the polls

A presidential campaign that has careened through a felony trial, an incumbent president being pushed off the ticket and multiple assassination attempts comes down to a final sprint across a handful of states on Election Day eve.

About 77 million Americans already have voted early, with Alabamians heading to the polls tomorrow. Polling locations will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Yellowhammer State. Residents can find their ballot site here. Sample ballots for each Alabama county can be found on the Secretary of State's website.

Kamala Harris is spending Monday in Pennsylvania, whose 19 electoral votes offer the largest prize among the states expected to determine the Electoral College outcome. The vice president and Democratic nominee will visit working-class areas, including Allentown, and end with a late-night Philadelphia rally that includes Lady Gaga and Oprah Winfrey.

Donald Trump has four rallies in three states, beginning in Raleigh, North Carolina and stopping twice in Pennsylvania with events in Reading and Pittsburgh, both areas Harris is also visiting Monday. The Republican nominee and former president ends his campaign the way he ended the first two, with a late Monday night event in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Those looking to cast a ballot in Alabama will need to show photo ID. Acceptable forms of valid photo ID include:



Alabama driver's license (may be expired up to 60 days)

Alabama non-driver's ID card (may be expired up to 60 days)

Alabama photo voter ID card

digital driver's license or non-driver ID issued by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency

photo ID card issued by Alabama or any other state (examples include AL Department of Corrections Release - Temporary ID, AL Movement/Booking Sheet from Prison/Jail System, or a pistol permit)

federal government issued ID

US passport

employee ID card issued by the federal government, the State of Alabama, county, municipality, board or other entity in Alabama

valid student or employee ID from a public or private college or university in Alabama (including postgraduate technical or professional schools) or valid student or employee ID issued by a state institution of higher learning in any other state

digital student ID from a public or private college or university in Alabama or issued by a state institution of higher learning in any other state

US military ID

valid tribal ID

Highlights of what's the statewide ballot in Alabama:

President of the United States:



Democrat Kamala Harris and running mate Tim Walz

Republican Donald Trump and running mate JD Vance

Independent Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and running mate Nicole Shanahan

Libertarian Chase Oliver and running mate Mike ter Maat. Oliver appears as an independent on the ballot.

Green Party candidate Jill Stein and Samson Komlan-LeBeau Kpadenou. Stein appears as an independent on the ballot.

All seven of Alabama’s congressional districts are up for election this year. Three district races were decided during the primary, and the winners of those races are unopposed on the Nov. 5 ballot, but four districts have challengers.

Republican Associate Justice Sarah Stewart and Democrat Greg Griffin are running for chief justice. Current Chief Justice Tom Parker could not seek another term because the state constitution bars judges from being elected after age 70.

An amendment to the Alabama Constitution is also on the ballot. If passed, it would allow the Franklin County School System the ability to sell a large portion of land it owns in Walker and Fayette counties in hopes of selling or leasing it to a developer.

Alabama residents who have questions about voting, call the secretary of state’s voter hotline at 1-800-274-VOTE (8683), visit alabamavotes.gov or email alavoter@vote.alabama.gov.