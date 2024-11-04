Huntsville proclaims Veterans Week in special recognition of veterans, military families

The City of Huntsville is commemorating Nov. 1-11 as Veterans Week to give special recognition to veterans and military families for their past and present sacrifices to keep America safe.

“There isn’t a community in the country that admires and respects its veterans more than Huntsville,” said Mayor Tommy Battle in a press release. “Through Nov. 11, we will observe this special week by participating in ceremonies, recognitions and events designed to show our veterans how much we appreciate their courage and sacrifice.”

When the mayor issued a proclamation for the Veterans Week observance, he encouraged Huntsvillians to pay tribute to those who have served in the armed forces.

“As a community, as a country, we acknowledge the immense sacrifices veterans have made for the greater good,” said Battle. “This includes time spent away from loved ones, the physical and mental challenges that come with military service, and the responsibility of protecting and defending the greatest country in the world.”

Veterans Week will culminate on Monday, Nov. 11, with the Veterans Day Breakfast and Veterans Day Parade in downtown Huntsville.

Veterans Week Proclamation from Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle:

Whereas, the United States began the tradition of formally recognizing and honoring its Veterans in 1938 in the form of “Armistice Day” in legislation whereby the date November 11, the anniversary of the armistice signing concluding World War I, was “dedicated to the cause of world peace and to be hereafter celebrated”; and

Whereas, in 1954, acknowledging the sacrifices of our Veterans from World War II and the Korean War, Congress amended the Act to redesignate the holiday as “Veterans Day”; and

Whereas, President Dwight Eisenhower called for “all Veterans, their organizations, and the entire citizenry to join hands to ensure proper and widespread observance of this day”; and

Whereas, Huntsville has sent many of its sons and daughters into military service in defense of our great nation; and

Whereas, a great many Veterans have migrated to Huntsville and continued their service in a multitude of capacities serving our community and continuing their significant contributions to our Nation’s defense; and

Whereas, the City of Huntsville wishes to express its support, gratitude, and deepest appreciation to all our Veterans who have honorably served in defense of our Nation and the cause of freedom around the world in times of peace and conflict;

Now, therefore, let it be proclaimed, I, Mayor Tommy Battle do hereby designate November 1 – 11, 2024, as Veterans’ Week in Huntsville, Alabama and call upon all its citizens to observe this time with appropriate programs and events celebrating and thanking our Veterans.

Dated, this 31st day of October in the year 2024.