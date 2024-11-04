Tuscaloosa launches "Facelift" improvement program for better business visibility

The City of Tuscaloosa is launching a new storefront improvement program. Through Facelift, the Druid City will partner with commercial property owners to share the responsibility of enhancing buildings’ storefronts.

“The goal of Facelift is to assist property owners in implementing storefront improvements that will increase business visibility, stimulate private investment, contribute to an inviting commercial environment and ultimately complement other community development efforts,” said Economic Development Manager Liz Moore Benda in a press release.

The city explains on the Facelift website that eligible buildings are commercially zoned with storefronts visible from the street. New construction will not be considered for this program.

Priority will be given to buildings located among highly trafficked areas and thoroughfares within low to moderate census tracts within the City of Tuscaloosa.

Applications are now open for the first round of funding and are due Dec. 20. Requirements include:



Written narrative indicating the proposed changes, including proposed materials, and details on how the improvements will benefit your business and the community

Renderings indicating the proposed changes, if applicable

Must be in good standing with all City departments

Projects cannot require additional approval through a board or commission

Program funding will be awarded in the form of a one-time reimbursement for no more than $25,000. The applicant must contribute at least 20% of the total cost of the project.

The Community Development Committee and City Council will have the final authority on awarded projects.

More information and application details can be found at Tuscaloosa.com/facelift.