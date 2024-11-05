Auburn's 2024 Veterans Day Ceremony set for Nov. 11

The Auburn community is invited to honor those who have served our country at the 2024 Veterans Day Ceremony on Monday, Nov. 11.

The event will begin at 10:00 a.m. at the Auburn Veterans Memorial Monument, located at the northeast corner of Ross Street and Glenn Avenue.

Mayor Ron Anders will officiate the ceremony, and U.S. Army veteran Jake Norotsky with the Wounded Warrior Project will be this year's speaker.

Pastor Jeff Damron from Union Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) will deliver the invocation, and the East Samford School Choir will perform "The Star-Spangled Banner" and "Land That We Love."

Bagpiper Dan Drummond will conclude the ceremony with a performance of "Amazing Grace."

A reception will immediately follow the event at the Auburn Chamber of Commerce, 714 E. Glenn Ave.

Attendees are encouraged to park at Felton Little Park, the East Glenn Avenue Municipal Parking Lot and at the Douglas J. Watson Municipal Complex.

Accessible parking will be available on Ross Street between Glenn Avenue and Harper Avenue, which will be closed to through traffic during the ceremony.

In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will be held in the Auburn Council Chamber at 141 N. Ross St.