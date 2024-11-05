Full calendar for Fall: Events happening around Tuscaloosa in November

Fall is here in Alabama with cooler weather and more seasonal activities with the changing of the leaves.

Families, residents and students are making plans for the break at the end of the month, Crimson Tide fans are enjoying the last games of football season, and many events are set for around Tuscaloosa for November. Here's what's on deck:



Community Events

Wreath-making Class with the Arts Council

—Nov. 5, 6-8 p.m., Dinah Washington Cultural Arts Center

—Create a one-of-a-kind holiday wreath. Materials provided. Tickets are $60.

Kentuck Art Night

—Nov. 7, 5-8 p.m., Kentuck Art Center, Northport

—Kentuck Art Night is a monthly free event home to exhibition openings, live music, pop-up shops and art. You can meet artists and even visit artists’ studios. The Gallery Shop will be open late. Kentuck Art Night happens on the first Thursday of each month.

Veterans Day Program

—Nov. 11, 10 a.m., Veterans Memorial Park, Tuscaloosa

—Capt. Chad Fleming will be the speaker at this annual event presented by the Veterans Memorial Park Association, the Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center and UA’s Office of Veteran and Military Affairs.

Public Astronomy Observing Event

—Nov. 11, 5:30-8 p.m., 1001 Math and Science Education Building

—The UA Department of Physics and Astronomy will host a talk with Dr. Mustafa Muhibullah followed by observation of the moon and planets using the department’s rooftop 16-inch telescope.

Demo Day

—Nov. 21, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., The EDGE

—Network with local startups and learn about Tuscaloosa-based companies. Entrepreneurs will be showcasing their businesses and workshops will be held all day.

For Students

Internship Know-How

—Nov. 8, 9-10 a.m., 3400 Student Center

—RSVP for a workshop geared toward students who want to learn how to find and ace an internship.

Student Advocates for Foster Families

—Nov. 12, 5-6 p.m., 159 Russell Hall

—UA students can learn how they can help support foster families in Tuscaloosa.

Hunger Games Laser Tag

—Nov. 14, 7-9 p.m., Student Center Ballroom

—May the lasers be in your favor! Swing by the ballroom to join the fun in this Hunger Games Laser Tag adventure.

STEM-inist Coffee Hour

—Nov. 15, 9-10 a.m., 1094 Bevill Hall

—RSVP for free coffee and tea for women in STEM looking to network.

For the Little Ones

Tuscaloosa Public Library Know Your Noodle

—Nov. 7, 14 and 21, 4-5 p.m., Tuscaloosa Public Library

—Kids aged 8-12 years old will work together as a team to solve fun, STEAM-related mental challenges.

Little Library Playdate

—Nov. 5, 12, and 19, 10-11 a.m., Tuscaloosa Public Library

—Children aged 6 years and younger can have fun with other children in a play session with toys.