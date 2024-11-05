Nye scores 25, Baker 23 and No. 24 Alabama women open with 115-53 win over New Orleans

Alabama women's basketball brought home a 115-53 season-opening win over New Orleans on Monday night at Coleman Coliseum.

Aaliyah Nye scored 25 points, Sarah Ashlee Barker added 23 and No. 24 Alabama rolled to that victory.

Freshman Eris Lester scored 16 points and Zaay Green had 12 for the Crimson Tide, who shot 52% (45-86), including 14 of 31 from 3-point range.

Nye was 7 of 12 behind the arc and Barker hit three from distance in the sixth-highest scoring game in school history.

Jayla Kimbrough led the Privateers with 13 points. Nora Francois and Jasmine Jones both added 10.

Alabama forced 35 turnovers and turned those into 38 points. At halftime it was 28 turnovers and 24 points as the Crimson Tide took a 58-27 lead.

The rebounding difference was 49-27, 22-4 on the offensive end, leading to 27 second-chance points.

An 18-2 run led to a 25-13 lead after one quarter and an 18-3 run to start the second half pushed the lead to 76-30.

"I just want to thank Crimson Chaos. I thought we had a great group of students that came out to support us," said head coach Kristy Curry to Alabama Athletics. "We had four in double figures and got quality minutes from our bench. The experience, the opportunity, the way we won, I thought was really important. We just continue to work every day to get better."

Game Notes:



With the win, Alabama is 11-1 against season-opening opponents under head coach Kristy Curry

Alabama's final score of 115 marked the most points scored in a single game since 1995

The last time the Crimson Tide hit the century mark in a game was versus Charleston State on Nov. 9, 2021, during the 2021-22 season opener

UA led for the entire game with the largest lead of 64 points during the fourth quarter

UA shot 52.3 percent (45-86) from the field and connected on 14 three-pointers

Nye finished the game scoring the second-most three-points made in a single-game in her career with seven overall

All six of Alabama's newcomers collected their first career points wearing Crimson and White, combing for 49 of the Tide's 115 total points

The Tide stole the ball 23 times from New Orleans, with Nye collecting four steals

The Tide dished out 24 total assists, with Green leading the way with six

Alabama women’s basketball is back in action on Thursday, traveling to Huntsville to play Alabama A&M. The game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.