Alabama DOT asks for public input on bicycle and walking trails.

Alabamians who like to bike or hike will get to speak out on new walking and bicycle trails. The state’s Department of Transportation is seeking public input today on a plan to expand its bicycle and pedestrian plan. All sides will meet today at the DOT’s office in Montgomery. The group Bike Leagues dot org gives Alabama a grade of D for planning and an F for educating the public. Allsion Green is the state’s Drive Safe Alabama coordinator. She says there’s room for improvement.

“There's a growing need for safety in areas for pedestrians and bicyclists. Is those two modes of transportation are increasing in our state,” she said. “And so there, the statewide plan is really a way to help us figure out how to integrate, integrate those two modes of transportation safely,”

The website Bike Leagues dot org has a less than sterling opinion of Alabama trails. The group ranks the state forty fourth in the nation for its system of biking and walking paths. Allsion Green is the state’s Drive Safe Alabama coordinator. She says there’s one reason for the problem…

“Certainly, you know, a part of this having a statewide plan is to look at how we can make improvements,” she said. “And it's true that, you know, there is limited funding available for any type of project, and so what we want to do is find those areas where we have the most opportunity, maybe the greatest challenges, and apply that limited funding to those areas.”

One goal for the new State plan is to integrate biking and walking trails which exist alongside busy roads and highways. Today’s meeting in Montgomery follows up similar gatherings at DOT offices in Mobile, Tuscaloosa, Huntsville, and Birmingham.