Ho Ho Ho Hike and Holiday Celebration tickets now on sale
Tickets are currently available for purchase for the Ho Ho Ho Hike and Holiday Celebration taking place in Auburn.
It's set for early December at the Kreher Preserve & Nature Center on Saturday, Dec. 7 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Children 23 months and younger are admitted for free with the purchase of an adult ticket and must be accompanied by an adult ticket holder.
Tickets are on sale here: kpnc.auburn.edu/hohoho-hike.
An adult ticket must be purchased first. Then, a free infant ticket and/or a child ticket may be added to the adult ticket transaction.
Tickets are $15 per person plus online fees for participants 24 months (2 years) and older. Make sure to purchase tickets early — this event sells out fast!
The Ho Ho Ho Hike and Holiday Celebration will include nature-themed crafts, performances, cookies and hot chocolate.
There will also be a special appearance by Santa and Mrs. Claus! The event will include the traditional hike and a Santa-hunt.
Attendees are encouraged to wear comfortable walking shoes and celebrate the holiday season with the Clauses.