Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2024 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ho Ho Ho Hike and Holiday Celebration tickets now on sale

Alabama Public Radio | By Baillee Majors
Published November 7, 2024 at 8:30 AM CST
Pixabay

Tickets are currently available for purchase for the Ho Ho Ho Hike and Holiday Celebration taking place in Auburn.

It's set for early December at the Kreher Preserve & Nature Center on Saturday, Dec. 7 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Children 23 months and younger are admitted for free with the purchase of an adult ticket and must be accompanied by an adult ticket holder.

Tickets are on sale here: kpnc.auburn.edu/hohoho-hike.

An adult ticket must be purchased first. Then, a free infant ticket and/or a child ticket may be added to the adult ticket transaction.

Tickets are $15 per person plus online fees for participants 24 months (2 years) and older. Make sure to purchase tickets early — this event sells out fast!

The Ho Ho Ho Hike and Holiday Celebration will include nature-themed crafts, performances, cookies and hot chocolate.

There will also be a special appearance by Santa and Mrs. Claus! The event will include the traditional hike and a Santa-hunt.

Attendees are encouraged to wear comfortable walking shoes and celebrate the holiday season with the Clauses.
Tags
News AuburnSantacommunity
Baillee Majors
Baillee Majors is the Digital News Coordinator for Alabama Public Radio.
See stories by Baillee Majors
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate