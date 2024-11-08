Montgomery announces new sewer project in Madison Park & Hunter Station communities

A sanitary sewer infrastructure project in the City of Montgomery is entering its first phase. The effort serves the Old Selma Road, Madison Park and Hunter Station areas.

Montgomery Mayor Steven L. Reed and Montgomery County Commission Vice Chairman Isaiah Sankey say the project is critical and marks a significant investment in the health, safety and growth potential of the areas.

“Investing in our sewer infrastructure is essential for supporting new developments and ensuring that all our residents have access to the services they need,” said Montgomery Mayor Steven L. Reed in a press release. “As we enhance our community’s infrastructure, we’re also fostering an environment where businesses can thrive and families can grow, ultimately strengthening Montgomery for generations to come.”

The city and county have each committed $1.4 million to fund the first phase of this initiative, amounting to a total of $2.8 million dedicated to the engineering, design and land acquisition components.

Under the agreement, the Water Works and Sanitary Sewer Board of the City of Montgomery will oversee and manage the design and construction of this sewer infrastructure.

As part of Phase 1, the board will undertake engineering, land surveys, geotechnical work, easement acquisitions, and other foundational tasks to prepare for the full construction phase of the project. The board will ultimately take ownership and manage the ongoing maintenance of the completed sewer system.

The combined efforts of the city and county are focused on ensuring long-term sustainability and enhancing the quality of life for residents in the Madison Park and Hunter Station communities.

This investment lays the groundwork for future phases that will follow Phase 1, aiming to meet growing infrastructure demands as Montgomery continues to expand.

"I’m grateful for the county’s partnership in this effort," said Reed. "Working together, we’re investing in infrastructure that will serve these communities for decades, improving quality of life for our residents and preparing Montgomery for sustainable growth. This collaboration is a testament to what we can accomplish when we share a vision for a better, stronger future.”

More information on the sanitary sewer infrastructure project can be found here.