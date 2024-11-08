Scottsboro Renaissance Faire set to premiere

A city in North Alabama is about to become the home of the state’s newest Medieval Festival. The Scottsboro Renaissance Faire gets underway for the first time tomorrow. Organizers say this event is unique compared to similar efforts because Scottsboro’s will be a wooded area. Event Coordinator Courtney Harding has been planning this event with a helpful planning committee since June. She says the event will have all the usual stuff people expect from a medieval fest…

“We will have armored combat fighting demonstrations done, and that'll just kind of be like throughout the day,” said Harding. “We will also have a local Celtic fan playing from 12 to three, and there'll be some inflatable for the kids. There'll be like an ax throwing game. Um, same, there'll be a costume contest and the raffle drawing.”

The event will be held at Caldwell Park starting at 9 a m. Visitors can dress up and take part in a costume contest along with jousting. Event Coordinator Courtney Harding says sets this medieval fest apart from others is the location in a wooded area, which should give visitors to the Scottsboro fair a unique experience.

“The biggest difference between ours and they're just, probably just space, you know, they're, they're in a small square little park in the middle of town. Our Park is a heavily or not heavily wooded, but it's a pretty wooded, pretty big, open area, so people should be able to move around a whole lot better at our park.

Medieval festival fans who can’t make it to the event in north Alabama have another option later in the month, when the 2024 Gulf Coast Renaissance Faire and Pirate Festival takes place later in the month.

