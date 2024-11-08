Signups still open for Warrant Clinic in Mobile to help quickly resolve traffic violations

The City of Mobile is reminding that signups are still open for a free event that aims to quickly resolve active traffic-related warrants.

The upcoming Warrant Clinic will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15 at the Springhill Recreation Center. It's made possible through a partnership with the Port City and the non-profit Growing Real Alternatives Everywhere (GRAE).

GRAE has worked with communities around the country to facilitate similar events, including Mobile.

Led by the City of Mobile Legal Department and the Mobile Municipal Court, this free clinic will offer an easy way to address outstanding warrants for traffic violations in municipal court.

Throughout the event, there will be family-friendly entertainment, childcare food and other community resources.

The goal is to help as many people as possible quickly resolve active traffic-related warrants in a relaxed and unintimidating space without the fear of arrest. There is no dress code, and children and other family members are also welcome to attend.

In honor of Law Day, the City of Mobile hosted the first Warrant Clinic of this kind in the state of Alabama in May 2024. As a result, more than 500 people were able to resolve more than 1,800 outstanding warrants quickly.

Those with active traffic-related warrants with Mobile Municipal Court, can sign up for the Nov. 15 Warrant Clinic by clicking here.

Those with additional questions, can contact GRAE via phone at (251) 364-6602 or via email at graenow1@gmail.com.