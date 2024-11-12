Digital Media Center
Annual ‘Lighting of the Tree’ ceremony to kick off holiday season in Mobile

Alabama Public Radio | By Baillee Majors
Published November 12, 2024 at 10:45 AM CST
City of Mobile

The City of Mobile is announcing a night of cheer as Mayor Sandy Stimpson will light up the night and celebrate the start of the holiday season. The annual Lighting of the Tree on Friday, Nov. 15 in Mardi Gras Park.

The yearly event has become the annual launching point for the Holiday Season in Mobile.

The ceremony will be the first of several holiday-themed events hosted by the City of Mobile and the Mobile Events Department for the 2024 season.

City of Mobile

The year’s celebration will feature live performances, local vendors, games and activities, inflatables, photo opportunities— and an appearance from Santa Claus himself.

The holiday festivities will begin at 5:30 p.m. with performances from the MPRD Community Mass Choir and the Mobile Ballet.

Santa Claus will arrive at 6:30 p.m. just as Mayor Stimpson lights the Christmas tree.

Finally, from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., the New York-based acapella group Backtrack Vocals will close out the evening with a live performance of your favorite holiday classics.

More information about the 2024 Lighting of the Tree can be found on the official Facebook event page. More about all the City of Mobile’s events can be found here.
Baillee Majors
Baillee Majors is the Digital News Coordinator for Alabama Public Radio.
