Family of UA student preparing to go to trial with two lawsuits linked to his drowning

The family of a University of Alabama student is gearing up for trial following his drowning death three years ago. Garrett Walker’s family is also now suing the Delta Chi International Fraternity. The student’s parents are already taking Tuscaloosa’s Gray Lady Bar to court for its alleged role the night their son died. The University of Alabama itself is not named in either action. Attorney Joshua Hayes says he hopes the cases come to trial quickly.

This family has grieved enough,” said Hayes. “We are committed to pushing this case, and I hope it resolves within 2025 at some point, whether that's by mutual settlement or a jury trial, you know that'll that would be our goal

No comment from the Delta Chi National fraternity. Hayes says the Walker family against the student association was based on a 2021 hazing incident where Garrett was banned from contact with the Delta Chi house and membership on the UA campus. The fraternity’s actions did not include actually expelling Walker from the group. The Walker family alleges that lack of contact with Garrett’s fraternity brothers led to his visit to the Gray Lady Bar, and his later drowning. Attorney says Hayes says actions by the national group are part of the evidence in the Walker’s lawsuit.

“Delta Chi did not seek out or contact the Garrett Walker family in any way at all, and has not to this day, three years after his death. This is despite a message that Garrett Walker's father, who was grieving at the time, left for the executive director.”

No comment from the Gray Lady Bar or the Delta Chi National fraternity. The University of Alabama is cooperating in the case and is not name in either legal action. Many thanks to our news partner WVUA23-TV for its production assistance.