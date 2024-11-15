Alabama and Georgia both working to make a statement for the playoffs

Alabama apparently didn’t make much of an impression on the CFP playoff committee following its pasting of LSU last weekend. The panel that picks teams for the first ever playoffs only ticked the Tide up by one slot to number ten. Alabama’s next opportunity to make an impression is tomorrow when Mercer comes to Bryant-Denny Stadium. Head coach Kalen DeBoer says he’s trying to keep the team from being complacent after the win over LSU.

“Doesn't mean, you know, you can just let off, because it's about the next play, the next one's the most important one, and that's good,” he said. “That's been our focus, really, since day one. It's just that now the execution, the number of reps, all of those things are are helping us execute better.”

Georgia finds itself in a must-win situation as it hosts number six ranked Tennessee in a huge Southeastern Conference game between the hedges. The Bulldogs already have two losses after a 28-10 blowout at Mississippi a week ago. A third loss would likely knock them out of consideration for the College Football Playoff, even though it's been expanded to 12 teams this season. That's hardly what was expected from a team that has been a perennial national championship contender under Kirby Smart. Alabama’s Head coach Kalen DeBoer is in a similar boat, as the Tide is working to overcome two losses before wins over Missouri and LSU.

“I think that's the whole key. Is handling success is one thing, but our just continual development and growth and and improvement, that's that's a big deal for us right now, and that's what, what's happened over the last three or four weeks is that's finally coming to fruition,” DeBoer said.

