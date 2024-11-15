"Gobbler" & "Cobbler" spared for dinner during Gov. Ivey's 76th annual Turkey Pardoning

November and Thanksgiving go hand in hand. Usually included in the holiday dinner spread are dressing and/or stuffing, multiple other side dishes, cranberry sauce, some sort of pie... and most of the time, a turkey centerpiece.

Two feathered friends of Alabama were given a new lease on life from Gov. Kay Ivey on Thursday. We're talking about the 76th Annual Turkey Pardoning at the Alabama Governor’s Mansion.

Cobbler & Gobbler walked away as free birds at Alabama’s 76th Annual Turkey Pardoning!



A tradition I share with local students and their families, a lot of fun was had with even more to be thankful for! #alpolitics pic.twitter.com/VY2Tt1D2QL — Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) November 15, 2024

Alabamians had the opportunity to vote on the names of the two turkeys, provided by the Bates Turkey Farm in the Yellowhammer State, ahead of the pardoning ceremony via an X poll. Gov. Ivey announced the winning names of the turkeys during her remarks.

Here's how the results shaped out:



Gobbler & Cobbler—37.6%

Stars & Stripes —34.8%

Drumstick & Potato — 19.5%

Mr. Turkey & Ms. Feathers —8.1%

(The author of this article would like to state for the record that she thinks the names Drumstick & Potato were unfairly overlooked and should have taken first place.)

"By the powers vested in me as governor of the state of Alabama, I am hereby granting a full pardon to Cobbler & Gobbler so that they can spend their “Turkey Day” enjoying a meal of their own!"

These were the words proclaimed from Gov. Ivey during the pardoning that kept the turkeys from becoming part of Thanksgiving dinner this year.

Today, by the powers vested in me as governor of the state of Alabama, I am hereby granting a full pardon to Cobbler & Gobbler so that they can spend their “Turkey Day” enjoying a meal of their own! #alpolitics https://t.co/Vb1GdJxm9z pic.twitter.com/eW65pZPHZH — Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) November 14, 2024

Joining the governor at the ceremony were:

—Alabama Department of Agriculture & Industries Commissioner Rick Pate

—Johnny Adams with the Alabama Egg & Poultry Association

—Becky Bates Sloane. Montgomery Christian School

—Riverchase Day School students