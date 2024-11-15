Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2024 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

"Gobbler" & "Cobbler" spared for dinner during Gov. Ivey's 76th annual Turkey Pardoning

Alabama Public Radio | By Baillee Majors
Published November 15, 2024 at 12:00 PM CST
FarmSanctuary.org

November and Thanksgiving go hand in hand. Usually included in the holiday dinner spread are dressing and/or stuffing, multiple other side dishes, cranberry sauce, some sort of pie... and most of the time, a turkey centerpiece.

Two feathered friends of Alabama were given a new lease on life from Gov. Kay Ivey on Thursday. We're talking about the 76th Annual Turkey Pardoning at the Alabama Governor’s Mansion.

Alabamians had the opportunity to vote on the names of the two turkeys, provided by the Bates Turkey Farm in the Yellowhammer State, ahead of the pardoning ceremony via an X poll. Gov. Ivey announced the winning names of the turkeys during her remarks.

Here's how the results shaped out:

  • Gobbler & Cobbler—37.6%
  • Stars & Stripes —34.8%
  • Drumstick & Potato — 19.5%
  • Mr. Turkey & Ms. Feathers —8.1%

(The author of this article would like to state for the record that she thinks the names Drumstick & Potato were unfairly overlooked and should have taken first place.)

"By the powers vested in me as governor of the state of Alabama, I am hereby granting a full pardon to Cobbler & Gobbler so that they can spend their “Turkey Day” enjoying a meal of their own!"

These were the words proclaimed from Gov. Ivey during the pardoning that kept the turkeys from becoming part of Thanksgiving dinner this year.

Joining the governor at the ceremony were:

—Alabama Department of Agriculture & Industries Commissioner Rick Pate
—Johnny Adams with the Alabama Egg & Poultry Association
—Becky Bates Sloane. Montgomery Christian School
—Riverchase Day School students
Tags
News Alabama Governor Kay Iveyturkey pardon AlabamaturkeysThanksgiving holidayThanksgiving foodsThanksgiving
Baillee Majors
Baillee Majors is the Digital News Coordinator for Alabama Public Radio.
See stories by Baillee Majors
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate