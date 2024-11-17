Alabama fans got a possible glimpse of life after Jalen Milroe during Mercer game

Fans of the Crimson Tide got to see all four quarterbacks during Saturday’s game against Mercer. One of Jalen Milroe’s three back-ups will move into the starting QB slot next year, assuming the Tide starter leaves to go pro. Number nine ranked Alabama beat the non-conference Bears fifty two to seven.Freshman Ryan Williams scored twice in the first quarter. And, Jalen Milroe passed for two touchdowns. But Tide back-up QB Ty Simpson also got some time on the field and threw a forty-three-yard TD pass of his own. Head coach Kalen DeBoer says the goal leading to the end of the season is to focus on the little things.

“Here's a focus that they bring, and there's a just a business like approach, where they know that they got to do this. They gotta eat right, sleep, right, do all those things off the field, take care of the business there,” he said.

Alabama led thirty one to seven before the break. Milroe headed to the sidelines for good after capping the opening drive of the second half with a 3-yard scoring run, his 17th of the season. He was 11-of-16 passing for 186 yards — including a 44-yard touchdown to tight end Robbie Ouzts — and ran six times for 43 yards.

It was just the second touchdown of the senior tight end's career. DeBoer he was gratified to see all four of Alabama’s quarterbacks get time on the field, and especially Ty Simpson’s chance to demonstrate his ability to run and throw.

“I think people really know, and have watched Ty, probably all of you, you you can see that he's got that ability,” he said. “Can, can do things with his feet. You know, everyone gets tied into Jalen and his running ability, but Ty is tough to, you know, handle it when it when it comes to running the football too.”

The Tide's lop sided performance over Mercer pushed Alabama up two spot to number seven in the AP Top 25. Georgia's "must win" victory over Tennessee put the Bulldogs up three places to number eight and dropped the Vols by four to number ten. Alabama started the weekend at number ten in the CFP college football playoff rankings.

