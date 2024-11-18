Alabama women's basketball remains undefeated after win over UL Monroe

Sarah Ashlee Barker scored 25 points to help power the unbeaten No. 22 Alabama women's basketball team to a 75-52 nonconference win over UL-Monroe on Sunday afternoon.

Alabama is now 6-0 to start the season after earning its second win on the road. The Warhawks (3-1) lost for the first time in three home games.

Barker opened the game with a 3-pointer and scored nine of the Crimson Tide's 23 first-quarter points and had 19 of their 46 points in the first half.

Led by Barker, who was 10 of 14 from the field, the Tide shot 29 of 65 from the field and was just 4 of 26 from behind the arc and 13 of 22 from the line. Zaay Green added 13 points and Aaliyah Nye had three steals.

"With four games in seven days, I think our players really responded there in the first and second (quarters)," head coach Kristy Curry told Alabama Athletics following the game. "We looked a little heavy-legged in the third and the fourth (quarters) but credit our kids for coming into a tough environment and getting a twenty-plus point road win. We need to improve some things, we understand, but I'm also very proud of this group, again, for playing four games in seven days. They have done a lot of good things. We just have to continue to work on the things we need to improve and build on the things we're doing well."

UL Monroe struggled from the field, hitting 18 of 58 shots (31%). Meloney Thames, who came into the contest averaging 18.3 points per game, was 0 for 14 from the field, including 0 for 6 from behind the arc, and finished with just four points.

Katlyn Manuel led the Warhawks with 16 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Sakyia White added 12 points and grabbed five boards.

Following a bye week, Alabama will return to action for the Emerald Coast Classic on Nov. 25-26 in Niceville, Florida. The Tide will open the two-day tournament against Alabama State on Nov. 25 at 1:30 p.m. CT.