Montgomery receives highest form of recognition in governmental accounting & financial reporting

The City of Montgomery is receiving the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting.

The Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting, issued by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA), for its annual comprehensive financial report for Fiscal Year ended September 30, 2023.

“This recognition demonstrates the diligence and dedication of Chief Financial Officer Betty Beville and our entire Finance Department team,” said Mayor Steven L. Reed in a press release. “We want to be good stewards of tax-payer dollars, and this award reflects our principles of being transparent and accountable.”

The award-winning report was judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the report.

"We manage the budget in a responsible fashion to ensure every dollar is properly utilized," Beville said. "Our city finance staff is accountable to our citizens, and we use every available method to be transparent. Consequently, we are confident that the financial information we compile can be trusted by our citizens. We are honored to receive these certificates once again under the leadership of Mayor Steven L. Reed and this administration, and we look forward to continuing these transparent processes in order to best serve the City of Montgomery."

Beville also earned an Award of Financial Reporting Achievement (AFRA) as part of the recognition, presented to the department or individual designated as instrumental in the government unit achieving a Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting.

The GFOA established the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting Program (Certificate Program) in 1945. It's meant to encourage and assist state and local governments to go beyond the minimum requirements of generally accepted accounting principles to prepare annual comprehensive financial reports that evidence the spirit of transparency and full disclosure and then to recognize individual governments that succeed in achieving that goal.