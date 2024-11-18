NWS: Thunderstorms and gusty winds coming to Alabama on Tuesday, stay "weather aware"

Alabama forecasters are cautioning residents about heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds coming to the state this week. Local meteorologists report the unsettled weather will begin overnight tonight and last into early Tuesday, with some rough storms lasting into tomorrow evening.

A posting on the National Weather Service (NWS) in Birmingham's website reads, "There will be a level 1 risk for isolated severe storms on Tuesday ahead of a front across much of Central Alabama. The primary risk will be damaging straight line winds up to 60 mph. Remember to have multiple ways to get alerts, know where your safe place is, and to check back for updates."

The posting for Tuesday's forecast also reads, "Tuesday will be cloudy with widespread showers, along with a few thunderstorms, ahead of an approaching front. A few storms may become strong to severe with the primary threat being damaging straight line winds. Daytime high temperatures will range from the middle 60s to the lower 70s."

NWS Birmingham reports the highest chances for rain are during late Monday night through late Tuesday night, peaking during the day on Tuesday.

The service also posted to X, formerly Twitter, "There is a marginal (level 1 of 5) risk for severe storms Tuesday that may produce damaging straight-line winds for much of the western two-thirds of Central Alabama. Rainfall amounts will be generally up to an inch along and north of I-20 with 2-4" south of Interstate 20."

There is a marginal (level 1 of 5) risk for severe storms Tuesday that may produce damaging straight-line winds for much of the western two-thirds of Central Alabama. Rainfall amounts will be generally up to an inch along and north of I-20 with 2-4" south of Interstate 20. pic.twitter.com/tpP7np6hqk — NWS Birmingham (@NWSBirmingham) November 18, 2024

The NWS offers the following Severe Thunderstorm Safety Rules with guidelines and definitions:

Severe Thunderstorm Watch— issued when conditions are favorable for the development of severe thunderstorms, people located in and around the watch area should keep an eye to the sky and listen to their NOAA weather radio all hazards or tune to local broadcast media for further weather information. The watch is intended to give you time to prepare, time to review safety rules.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning— issued when a severe thunderstorm has been detected by national weather service doppler radar or a reliable report has been received. A warning is usually issued for portions of one or two counties, for an hour or less. If the warning includes your neighborhood or workplace, you should take immediate action to protect your life and the lives of others. Severe thunderstorms can produce large hail and damaging winds. Tornadoes can and occasionally do accompany severe thunderstorms. Treat this warning the same as you would a tornado warning by taking the proper safety precautions.

Pixabay

The best defense against thunderstorms is to stay inside a sturdy building or shelter that can protect you from deadly lightning, large hail, damaging winds, flooding rain and tornadoes. Fortunately, thunderstorms typically do not last very long and will most often pass by your location in less than one hour.

Once in a shelter, stay away from windows and avoid electrical equipment and plumbing. Remember to bring pets inside. If there is time, secure loose objects outside as these objects often become dangerous flying debris in high winds.

Postpone outdoor activities until the storms have passed.

If caught outside, take shelter in a sturdy enclosed building or hard top automobile immediately. Avoid open spaces, isolated objects, high ground and metallic objects.

Get out of boats and away from bodies of water. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to the storm to be struck by lightning.

If a tornado is spotted, act quickly and move to the lowest level basement of your shelter, putting as many walls between yourself and the outside as possible. More safety information, tips and resources from the NWS can be found here.