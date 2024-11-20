Alabama Opportunity Summit: Advocating for better student outcomes in the state

A conference to discuss the changing educational landscape in Alabama and explore what’s possible for the future is on the books.

More than 400 education advocates, policymakers, school leaders, teachers, students, parents and other community stakeholders from across the state are headed to Birmingham for the Alabama Opportunity Summit.

The event is being co-hosted by A+ Education Partnership and Teach For America (TFA) Alabama and is billed as the premier gathering of educational champions in Alabama.

Attendees will hear from several nationally renowned speakers and experts. That's along with statewide leaders on opportunities to reimagine and advocate for better outcomes for Alabama students.

“The Alabama Opportunity Summit is a unique chance for us to come together and reimagine what’s possible for education in our state,” said Mark Dixon, President of A+ Education Partnership. “Our state has weathered recent educational challenges better than many of our peers—a testament to the hard work and resilience of our students, educators, and school leaders.

However, with only half of Alabama’s students proficient in reading and even fewer in math, it’s clear that we have work to do. This event comes at a critical time for Alabama’s educational future, as state leaders urgently tackle the challenges of student proficiency and equity in schools.”

This year’s summit will feature Sharon Greenberg and Anthony Bryk, two national experts in the field of school improvement. Together, they will explore how every person in the community—teachers, students, families, civic leaders, policymakers, business leaders, and more—can play a role in transforming their school districts.

Other speakers include Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin. Members of the general public interested in attending these sessions can register here. Space is limited.