Poarch Band of Creek Indians buying Birmingham Racecourse, sale expected to be finalized by 2025

The Poarch Band of Creek Indians, which operates casinos in multiple states, has reached an agreement to purchase the Birmingham Racecourse.

The McGregor family, which owns both the Birmingham Racecourse and VictoryLand, a former dog racing track in Macon County, announced the purchase agreement Monday.

The Birmingham Racecourse is being purchased by Wind Creek Hospitality, which is owned by the Poarch Band. The sale is expected to be finalized by early 2025. The two entities did not disclose the purchase price.

Located in Alabama’s largest metropolitan area, the Birmingham track was once the site of live horse and dog racing. The announcement said Wind Creek Hospitality plans to “transform the Birmingham Racecourse into a premier entertainment destination” and will continue to offer parimutuel and historical horse racing games currently in operation at the facility.

Alabama does not allow full-fledged casinos with table games and slot machines. The Poarch Band operates three Alabama casinos with electronic bingo machines, which can resemble slot machines. The state has attempted to shut down similar games on non-Indian land.

There have been several unsuccessful attempts to authorize a limited number of casinos in the state. The issue could arise again during the 2025 legislative session.

“The people of Birmingham desire the same types of entertainment offered at other facilities in and around Alabama,” Lewis Benefield, president of the Birmingham Racecourse and VictoryLand, said in a statement. “Unfortunately, differing state laws and enforcement actions regarding gaming have limited our ability to compete effectively.”

He said the McGregor family will now focus their efforts on VictoryLand in Macon County and continue to “advocate for unified gaming legislation in Alabama which would capture much-needed revenue for the people of Alabama.”

“Birmingham is one of the most vibrant cities in America, and we feel very fortunate that this acquisition will allow us to increase the investment and deepen the relationships that we already have in Birmingham,” Stephanie Bryan, Tribal Chair and CEO of the Poarch Band of Creek Indians, said in a statement about the purchase.

Bryan said the tribe has already been heavily involved in the Birmingham area, supporting organizations like the Birmingham Promise, Birmingham Zoo and many others. She said Wind Creek will make this facility a major economic force for the area in creating more jobs, taxes and support for the local community.

More on the announcement can be found here.