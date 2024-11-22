Tuscaloosa Tennis Center expansion, Jaycee Park upgrades project officially underway

The City of Tuscaloosa has broken ground on the Tuscaloosa Tennis Center expansion and Jaycee Park upgrades project.

Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox, Council President Kip Tyner, Tuscaloosa Tennis Center Director of Tennis Mike Goldammer, and Tuscaloosa County Park & Recreation Authority (PARA) CEO Brian Davis spoke during the ceremony on Thursday.

“One of the central goals of Elevate Tuscaloosa is to foster an experience-based economy that ensures our city remains competitive for years to come,” Mayor Walt Maddox said in a press release.

“The Tennis Center project will expand these experience opportunities for our residents, while also attracting tourism and generating significant economic impact; continuing to position Tuscaloosa as a premier destination for sports.”

The Tennis Center expansion will add 17 new outdoor courts with player and spectator seating, a new restroom and concession building, an improved facade and lighting upgrades.

“One of our primary strategic priorities at Tuscaloosa Tennis Center is to be the best in class as a tennis facility and program provider in the southeast,” Mike Goldammer said in a press release.

“This expansion will not only allow us to expand our abilities to provide exceptional member and patron experiences, but also broaden our reach and delivery of tournament, event and high-performance opportunities for those locally, in the state and across the southeast.”

Jaycee Park upgrades include walking trail improvements, a new restroom and maintenance building, and lighting and security upgrades.

“We are excited to break ground on these transformative upgrades at the Tuscaloosa Tennis Center and Jaycee Park, made possible by the generous support of the City of Tuscaloosa,” Brian Davis said.

“PARA is deeply grateful to our funding partners for their unwavering commitment to expanding recreational opportunities. Together, we are enriching our community and elevating the quality of life for our citizens.”

The Tuscaloosa Tennis Center, which is managed by PARA, opened in 2015 and currently has 10outdoor courts and 3 indoor courts. The expansion project will bring the total courts to 30.

“This expansion marks a significant milestone in Alberta's ongoing renaissance,” Kip Tyner said. “I am thrilled to break ground today and I look forward to the day we celebrate the grand opening.”

Construction on this Elevate Tuscaloosa project is expected to be complete in fall 2025. Learn more at elevatetuscaloosa.com.