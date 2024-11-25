Alabama loses starting linebacker Deontae Lawson to a season-ending injury

Alabama linebacker Deontae Lawson will miss the rest of the season with an injury.

Coach Kalen DeBoer, who has described it as “a lower extremity injury,” said Monday that Lawson is out for Saturday's game against Auburn and the postseason.

Lawson was hurt in the first half of the Crimson Tide's 24-3 loss to Oklahoma. They fell from seventh to No. 13 in the latest AP Top 25 poll.

He ranks second on the Tide with 76 tackles and also has 6 1/2 stops for loss, a pair of sacks and four pass breakups.

“Just an amazing leader,” DeBoer said. "Chosen team captain by the team. I can see not just what he means to us on the field but just the love that our players have for him, especially those that have been through multiple years seeing what he pours into it. I know we all feel for him. We appreciate everything he’s been doing.

“Obviously you greatly miss everything he does on the football field, but you love having that guy in the locker room leading your team.”

The two-year starter also wears the helmet communication system coaches use to call in plays.

Justin Jefferson, who has 45 tackles and two sacks, replaced him against Oklahoma and is expected to get the start against the Tigers.

Alabama already had lost linebacker Que Robinson to a season-ending arm injury.