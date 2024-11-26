Crimson Tide's Labaron Philon named SEC Freshman of the Week

Alabama men's basketball guard Labaron Philon has been named SEC Freshman of the Week, announced the Southeastern Conference on Monday.

Philon is a native to Mobile and is ranked as the No. 30 overall recruit by ESPN, No. 32 by 247Sports and No. 33 by On3 in the class of 2024.

Alabama Athletics reports the following notes for the freshman guard:



Posted 16 points, nine assists, seven rebounds, two steals and one block in Alabama's win over No. 25 Illinois

Ranks third in the SEC in assists per game (5.2) and ranks fourth among Division I freshmen

Philon is the first Alabama freshmen since Ronald Steele (2004) to have at least 26 assists in their first five games of the season

Averaging 12.8 points, 5.2 assists and 4.2 rebounds this season

Has recorded nine assists in two games this season (at Mo. 13 Purdue and vs. No. 25 Illinois)

