Crimson Tide's Labaron Philon named SEC Freshman of the Week

Alabama Public Radio | By Baillee Majors
Published November 26, 2024 at 12:00 PM CST
Alabama Guard Labaron Philon (0) celebrates a score against UNC Asheville during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
Vasha Hunt/AP
/
FR171624 AP
Alabama Guard Labaron Philon (0) celebrates a score against UNC Asheville during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Alabama men's basketball guard Labaron Philon has been named SEC Freshman of the Week, announced the Southeastern Conference on Monday.

Philon is a native to Mobile and is ranked as the No. 30 overall recruit by ESPN, No. 32 by 247Sports and No. 33 by On3 in the class of 2024.

Alabama Athletics reports the following notes for the freshman guard:

  • Posted 16 points, nine assists, seven rebounds, two steals and one block in Alabama's win over No. 25 Illinois
  • Ranks third in the SEC in assists per game (5.2) and ranks fourth among Division I freshmen
  • Philon is the first Alabama freshmen since Ronald Steele (2004) to have at least 26 assists in their first five games of the season
  • Averaging 12.8 points, 5.2 assists and 4.2 rebounds this season
  • Has recorded nine assists in two games this season (at Mo. 13 Purdue and vs. No. 25 Illinois)

More stats can be found here.

News Men's BasketballBasketballSoutheastern Conferencesec
Baillee Majors
Baillee Majors is the Digital News Coordinator for Alabama Public Radio.
