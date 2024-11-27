Holidays on the Plaza, Tinsel Trail returning to downtown Tuscaloosa

The City of Tuscaloosa’s seasonal ice-skating rink is returning to Government Plaza in downtown Tuscaloosa this week. Holidays on the Plaza is set to open on Friday Nov. 29, alongside the Tuscaloosa One Place's Tinsel Trail.

This event will feature outdoor ice skating, private parties and other holiday festivities.

Admission to Holidays on the Plaza is free, but guests must purchase skate passes, available now, to access the ice rink. Tickets purchased are good for any day of the season and can also be purchased on site.

Holidays on the Plaza will be cashless this year, only accepting card payments for tickets and rentals.

Birthday and corporate party rental packages are available now. To book a private party, fill out an event request form here.

Holidays on the Plaza will remain open until Jan. 2. To learn more, visit holidaysontheplaza.com.