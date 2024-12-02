Druid City Chorus holding inaugural performance, uniting West Alabama community through song

The Druid City Chorus (DCC) will hold its inaugural performance on Tuesday, Dec. 3, at 7:30 p.m. in the Moody Music Building. The show is the long-awaited showcase of community talent and is free to the public.

DR. Morgan Luttig is the director of choral activities at The University of Alabama (UA). She said she brought the idea of a community chorus to the table upon being hired by UA back in 2022.

“One of my visions was to create a community choir that would unite UA and the greater Tuscaloosa area. I knew this was something desired by the community,” she said.

The group is open to students, faculty and staff from UA, Shelton State Community College and Stillman College, as well as citizens across West Alabama. Luttig said she cast a wide net looking for singers.

“We put out posters at local businesses and churches, we worked with Tuscaloosa media, we did video interviews and digital signage on UA’s campus,” she said. “And we’re just under 100 members now.”

Luttig also selected the theme of the performance keeping in mind that this is the group’s first show together since working so hard to find all the pieces. “This is our way to show the community that ‘Bam! We are here!’”

The theme for the performance is “Light!” DCC will also perform “I thank You God for most this amazing day” by Dan Forrest, “Morgen” by Richard Strauss (arranged by Stanley Hoffman) and “This Little Light of Mine” arranged by Moses Hogan.

Three members of the greater Tuscaloosa community will also be soloists within select choral pieces – Dee Hamner (“Illuminare”) and Shelby Brooks and Rachel Smith (“This Little Light of Mine.”)

Luttig added that anyone interested in singing with DCC is encouraged to apply prior to the beginning of each semester. “These (applications) are not so much auditions but to see what someone’s strengths are to see where they can fit into the ensemble,” she said. “We have everyone from choral students to people who say they just sing in the shower.”

Visit the Druid City Chorus website for more information about the chorus, upcoming shows and applying to be a member.