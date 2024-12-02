Digital Media Center
No. 23 Alabama women's basketball plays Georgia State, seeks 9th straight win

Alabama Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published December 2, 2024 at 8:51 AM CST
Alabama Athletics

No. 23 Alabama is looking to extend its eight-game win streak with a victory against Georgia State. The teams match up on Monday for the first time this season. Alabama is 4-0 at home, and Georgia State is 1-2 on the road.

GAME DETAILS:
—Georgia State Panthers (5-3) at Alabama Crimson Tide (8-0)
—Tuscaloosa, Alabama at Coleman Coliseum
—Monday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Alabama is looking to build upon its eight-game win streak with a victory over Georgia State.

The Crimson Tide have gone 4-0 in home games. Alabama has a 6-0 record against teams over .500.

The Panthers are 1-2 in road games. Georgia State ranks fifth in the Sun Belt shooting 31.7% from 3-point range.

Alabama's average of 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Georgia State allows. Georgia State averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.4 more made shots on average than the 4.5 per game Alabama gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sarah Ashlee Barker is scoring 17.1 points per game with 6.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Crimson Tide.

Mya Williams averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 9.4 points while shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc.
women's college basketball Basketball Alabama basketball Crimson Tide Alabama Crimson Tide sec
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
