Alabama A&M fires football coach Connell Maynor after seven seasons

Alabama A&M fired football coach Connell Maynor after seven seasons on Monday.

Athletic director Paul A. Bryant announced the decision in a statement. The Bulldogs went 6-6 this season, including a 4-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference mark, and won three straight games before a season-ending loss to Florida A&M.

Maynor finished 40-32 at Alabama A&M, including a 28-21 SWAC record.

Maynor led Alabama A&M to its first SWAC championship in 15 years during the shortened 2021 season that played in the spring. The Bulldogs went 5-0 and beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 40-33 to claim the program's second SWAC football title.

Maynor is a former Arena Football League player who played quarterback for Winston-Salem State and North Carolina A&T.

The program suffered a tragedy when 20-year-old linebacker Medrick Burnett Jr. died last week from an injury sustained during the annual Magic City Classic against in-state rival Alabama State on Oct. 26.

Burnett Jr. was playing his first season as a linebacker with Alabama A&M University when he sustained a head injury, the Jefferson County coroner said.

The athletic department announced Burnett's death on Wednesday morning and then sent out a retraction later that day. The second statement said that the initial news of Burnett’s death came “from an immediate family member on Tuesday evening.”

The redshirt freshman from Lakewood, California, joined Alabama A&M’s team over the summer after starting his college career at Grambling State, according to the athletics department.