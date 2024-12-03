Auburn Public Library launches new Favorite Authors Club service

The Auburn Public Library is announcing the launch of its new Favorite Authors Club, a service designed to make it easier for patrons to stay up to date with 15 popular authors’ latest releases.

Library patrons who join the Favorite Authors Club will automatically be placed on hold for new books from a selection of 15 authors as soon as they become available. This convenient service ensures that patrons won’t miss the opportunity to enjoy new titles.

The service will begin by featuring 15 authors:



Rachel Hawkins

Erin Sterling

Kristin Hannah

James Patterson

Nora Roberts

J.D. Robb

Stephen King

Daniel Silva

Colleen Hoover

Lee Child

David Baldacci

P. Djeli Clark

Silvia Moreno-Garcia

Stephen Graham Jones

Junji Ito

There are plans to expand the authors in the future.

To join the Favorite Authors Club, patrons can complete the Favorite Authors Club form online.

Once registered, they will automatically be added to the holds queue whenever those authors release new books.

The service is great for readers who want to stay in the loop without having to constantly check for new arrivals.

For more information, call 334-501-3190 or email weblibrary@auburnalabama.org.