Hard freeze, cold blast lingering in Alabama with temperatures dropping into the teens

Alabama is getting a blast of cold, dry air this week, with some cities in the state opening up warming stations in the evenings and overnight.

The National Weather Service (NWS) is issuing a freeze warning for parts of Alabama. The alerts are issued when low temperatures are expected to be 29-32 degrees.

The warning cover Coffee, Dale and Henry counties during Wednesday between midnight and 8 a.m., with temperatures as low as 24 degrees expected.

"Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing," explains the weather service.

"Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing."

National Weather Service (Birmingham)

The NWS predicts on its website this week, "Clear and cold. Lows in the 20s. Areas in the northeast may see wind chills in the upper teens through sunrise Wednesday morning."

For Wednesday afternoon, local meteorologists say to plan for mostly sunny skies early in the day with increasing clouds in the west. Highs are expected to be in the 50's.

Light rain across the state is predicted for Wednesday night into Thursday morning, but snow and flurries seem not to be in the forecast just yet.

Central Alabama will have about 48 more hours of dry weather, before our next rain maker moves in Wednesday night. Unfortunately for snow lovers, the cold weather tonight will transition to "not quite cold enough" by the time that batch of rain moves in. #alwx pic.twitter.com/VU73gWbIu6 — NWS Birmingham (@NWSBirmingham) December 2, 2024

Alabama forecasters predict another freeze will be likely on Friday morning.

"Persons should review their cold weather safety involving pipes, pets, home heating, and people. For pipes, insulate, drain, or allow water to drip from the faucet at a trickle for pipes located in exposed or unheated locations," explains the NWS.

"Not all pets can handle cold weather. Bring your pets indoors whenever possible or provide a warm and safe location. For alternative heating sources like space heaters and wood stoves, have a 3-foot zone around and follow safety instructions."

The service also stresses the importance of carbon monoxide detectors and smoke detectors.

Other chilly weather recommendations include:

—Dressing in layers

—Minimizing exposed skin

—Limiting time outdoors if not prepared

—Checking on those without sufficient heating

More cold weather safety tips from the NWS can be found here.