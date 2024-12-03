Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2024 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Hard freeze, cold blast lingering in Alabama with temperatures dropping into the teens

Alabama Public Radio | By Baillee Majors
Published December 3, 2024 at 4:00 PM CST
Pixabay

Alabama is getting a blast of cold, dry air this week, with some cities in the state opening up warming stations in the evenings and overnight.

The National Weather Service (NWS) is issuing a freeze warning for parts of Alabama. The alerts are issued when low temperatures are expected to be 29-32 degrees.

The warning cover Coffee, Dale and Henry counties during Wednesday between midnight and 8 a.m., with temperatures as low as 24 degrees expected.

"Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing," explains the weather service.

"Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing."

National Weather Service (Birmingham)

The NWS predicts on its website this week, "Clear and cold. Lows in the 20s. Areas in the northeast may see wind chills in the upper teens through sunrise Wednesday morning."

For Wednesday afternoon, local meteorologists say to plan for mostly sunny skies early in the day with increasing clouds in the west. Highs are expected to be in the 50's.

Light rain across the state is predicted for Wednesday night into Thursday morning, but snow and flurries seem not to be in the forecast just yet.

Alabama forecasters predict another freeze will be likely on Friday morning.

"Persons should review their cold weather safety involving pipes, pets, home heating, and people. For pipes, insulate, drain, or allow water to drip from the faucet at a trickle for pipes located in exposed or unheated locations," explains the NWS.

"Not all pets can handle cold weather. Bring your pets indoors whenever possible or provide a warm and safe location. For alternative heating sources like space heaters and wood stoves, have a 3-foot zone around and follow safety instructions."

The service also stresses the importance of carbon monoxide detectors and smoke detectors.

Other chilly weather recommendations include:
—Dressing in layers
—Minimizing exposed skin
—Limiting time outdoors if not prepared
—Checking on those without sufficient heating

More cold weather safety tips from the NWS can be found here.

Tags
News National Weather ServiceNational Weather Service AlabamaNational Weather Service in BirminghamAlabama weatherAlabama winter weatherfreeze warningfreezing temperaturescold weathercold weather safety
Baillee Majors
Baillee Majors is the Digital News Coordinator for Alabama Public Radio.
See stories by Baillee Majors
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate