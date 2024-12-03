No. 19 Alabama women's basketball remains undefeated after win against Georgia

The Alabama women's basketball team remains undefeated on the season after beating out Georgia State 98-49, on Monday inside Coleman Coliseum.

The Associated Press Top 25 women's basketball poll ranks UA at No. 19, the school's best ranking in 25 years. The win over GSU is the team's best start since going 9-0 to open the 2000-01 season.

Zaay Green had 22 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists, Essence Cody added 13 points and 11 rebounds and No. 19 Alabama beat

Georgia State 98-49 on Monday.

Green scored the first four points of a 15-0 first-quarter run to give Alabama the lead for good after Georgia State started the game by scoring 11 of the opening 15 points.

Karly Weathers made a 3-pointer with 3:27 left in the second quarter to give Alabama a double-digit lead for good. It was 50-27 at halftime. Cody scored the first six points of Alabama's 18-2 run to begin the second half, while Georgia State was just 1 of 10 from the field.

Sarah Ashlee Barker and Eris Lester narrowly missed securing a double-double for Alabama (9-0). Barker had 12 points, eight rebounds and four assists, and Lester added 11 points and eight rebounds.

Aaliyah Nye scored 11. The Crimson Tide made 21 of 23 free-throw attempts. Mikyla Tolivert led Georgia State (5-4) with 10 points.

The Panthers were outrebounded 65-22, including 25-4 on the offensive end.

"I thought we played a really good 35 minutes of basketball. I was not pleased with the first five [minutes] but loved our response after that. We were dominant on the glass," said head coach Kristy Curry to Alabama Athletics.

"We've continued to work on our rebounding. We were 21-of-23 from the free throw line which has been one of those things that hasn't always been at the level of our expectations, so we will continue to work on those to have five or more in double figures... So many positives, but I just can't say enough about our leadership group and how hard their response is every day to coming back and going to work."

Alabama Athletics recaps the matchup with these statistics:



The Crimson Tide grabbed 65 rebounds, with 25 coming from the offensive glass

Alabama recorded over 60 rebounds for the first time since 2014 versus Arkansas Pine-Bluff (62)

Cody (13 points, 11 rebounds) and Green (22 points, 10 rebounds) each stuffed the stat sheet by recording a double-double, marking the first time two UA players logged a double-double in the same game since Feb. 1, 2024 (at Arkansas)

The Tide earned its 15 th consecutive non-conference win, marking the first time the program has reached the threshold since Dec. 6, 2023

consecutive non-conference win, marking the first time the program has reached the threshold since Dec. 6, 2023 The run is the second longest non-conference win streak in program history, as the Tide won 17 consecutive game from Dec. 29, 1992 – Dec. 29, 1993

Alabama shot 43 percent from the floor (33-for-76), 42 percent from deep (11-for-26) and 91 percent from the line (21-for-23)

In comparison, Georgia State shot 31 percent from the field (17-for-54), 27 percent from range (6-for-22) and 40 percent from the charity stripe (9-for-22)

Alabama will travel to Berkeley, Calif. for the SEC/ACC Challenge on Thursday to play against Cailfornia. The two programs will meet on ESPNU at 8 p.m. CT.