Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2024 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Official State Christmas Tree to light up on Alabama Capitol’s Front Steps

Alabama Public Radio | By Baillee Majors
Published December 3, 2024 at 9:09 AM CST
Governor Kay Ivey / X

The Alabama Capitol is getting into the holiday spirit. This year’s official State Christmas Tree has made its way to Alabama State Capitol from Bullock County.

The 37-foot Eastern Red Cedar was delivered on Monday and is on displayed on the Alabama State Capitol’s Front Steps.

Governor Kay Ivey posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, thanking troopers and workers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALDOT) for delivering the tree.

"I appreciate the ALDOT workers that got this 38-foot evergreen chopped, locked, evened, centered and hoisted into its stand — a job well done! #alpolitics," she wrote in a post on the social media platform.

The tree will be decorated throughout the week. On the evening of Friday, Dec. 6, Ivey will hold the annual Capitol Christmas Tree Lighting.
Tags
News Alabama state capitolAlabama CapitolChristmas TreeMontgomery AlabamaGovernor Kay Iveyholiday spirit
Baillee Majors
Baillee Majors is the Digital News Coordinator for Alabama Public Radio.
See stories by Baillee Majors
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate