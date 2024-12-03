Official State Christmas Tree to light up on Alabama Capitol’s Front Steps

The Alabama Capitol is getting into the holiday spirit. This year’s official State Christmas Tree has made its way to Alabama State Capitol from Bullock County.

With an @ALEAprotects escort, the official state Christmas tree rolled in to the Alabama State Capitol this afternoon!



I appreciate the ALDOT workers that got this 38-foot evergreen chopped, locked, evened, centered and hoisted into its stand — a job well done! #alpolitics pic.twitter.com/gk5H8aMlFf — Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) December 3, 2024

The 37-foot Eastern Red Cedar was delivered on Monday and is on displayed on the Alabama State Capitol’s Front Steps.

Governor Kay Ivey posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, thanking troopers and workers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALDOT) for delivering the tree.

The tree will be decorated throughout the week. On the evening of Friday, Dec. 6, Ivey will hold the annual Capitol Christmas Tree Lighting.