‘A Claus for Celebration’ to feature live music, tree-lighting & coat collection in Huntsville

Santa Claus, free hot chocolate, live music and the holiday spirit will be front and center at “A ‘Claus’ for Celebration” in Huntsville this weekend. The inaugural event promises to warm even the Grinch-iest of hearts.

District 1 Council Member Michelle Watkins invites the community to join her on Sunday, Dec. 8, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., at Johnson Legacy Center and Legacy Park on Cecil Fain Drive.

The free event will feature holiday festivities along with live performances by saxophonist Alex D. Banks and the Jemison High School Band and Choir. The evening will culminate with a tree-lighting ceremony.

Huntsville Parks & Recreation will also be on site to collect new or gently used coats, hats and gloves as part of their ongoing Cozy Care Holiday Drive, an initiative in partnership with Christmas Charities Year Round.

Community members are encouraged to donate at any of Huntsville’s recreation centers during regular operating hours. All sizes are accepted through Dec. 9.

Donation boxes will be conveniently located inside each center. Residents are kindly reminded to refrain from leaving items at the door or at other locations on the premises.

“I’m excited to kick off this new holiday tradition,” Watkins said in a press statement. “This event is open to everyone in Huntsville, no matter which district you call home. It’s a chance for our entire community to come together, celebrate the season and create lasting memories.”

Visit the Huntsville City Council – District 1 Facebook page for more information.