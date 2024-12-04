Digital Media Center
Tuscaloosa Police Department warning residents of scam phone number on social media

Alabama Public Radio | By Baillee Majors
Published December 4, 2024 at 2:00 PM CST
Pixabay

The Tuscaloosa Police Department (TPD) is warning residents of scam phone number that's circulating on social media.

A post from the department's Facebook page explains the number is incorrectly identified as a TPD Reports Line. Officers caution to not use the phone number.

TPD says the scam appears to request a resident's phone number before asking them to send their personal information that they would normally provide for a report.

Legitimate ways to contact the Tuscaloosa Police Department include:
• Emergency— Call 911
• Non-Emergency— 205-349-2121
• In-Person— Visit TPD headquarters 24/7
• Online— Download the TPD app or visit https://www.tuscaloosa.com/pd/reports

Under the Tuscaloosa Police Department Citizens Online Police Reporting System, residents and locals are able to submit a report immediately and print a copy of the police report.

Upon completion of this report process, citizens will see the words: "Your online police report has been submitted" showing that your police report is complete and be given a police report case number. They will also be able to print a copy of the police report to keep for their records.

Tuscaloosa Police Department Citizens Online Police Reporting System can be used to report incidents like theft, hit and run, vandalism, harassing phone calls, identify theft, custody order violation, traffic complaint, vehicle vandalism and lost or unintentional damaged property.

TPD says to keep in mind that all cases filed using the Citizens Online Police Reporting System will be reviewed. Upon review, if further investigation of the case is needed, citizens may be contacted.

The department also reminds that filing a false police report is a crime.
Baillee Majors
Baillee Majors is the Digital News Coordinator for Alabama Public Radio.
