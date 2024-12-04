UA Museums offering a series of free events to celebrate the holiday season

Holiday cheer is being spread around by The University of Alabama Museums. Free events are being offered at Gorgas House Museum, Paul W. Bryant Museum and Alabama Museum of Natural History during "the most wonderful time of the year."

The Gorgas House Museum will have two different opportunities to celebrate the holidays with Victorian crafts, letter writing to Santa, tours and a new exhibit:

Saturday, Dec. 7

—The Gorgas House Museum invites visitors to write letters to Santa with historical dip pens and seal them with wax seals, as well as make traditional Victorian holiday crafts from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

—Big Al will make a special appearance dressed as Buddy the Elf from 2:00 p.m. to 2:45 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 13

—The Gorgas House Museum will host a holiday open house from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.

—Guests can tour the oldest building on campus decorated for the holidays and see the exhibit, “Stitching Together Our Legacy.”

—Hot chocolate and cookies will be served while supplies last.

Pixabay

Meantime, the Paul W. Bryant Museum will host its annual open house:

Dec. 13 from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

—The event will include food, drinks and activities for the entire family.

—Kids will be able to write a holiday card to Big Al and UA student-athletes and coaches. —The museum store will offer clearance items for your favorite Alabama fan.

—Former Crimson Tide football players will be on hand for a meet and greet with fans.

—Big Al will make an appearance from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Big Al / Facebook

Additionally, the Alabama Museum of Natural History is offering two guided tour options:

Dec. 13 at 10:00 a.m. and again at 1:30 p.m.

—Each tour will last for approximately 45 minutes.

—Each tour has a 60-guest maximum.

—Pre-registration is preferred through the museum’s website.

—Non-registered guests will be allowed to join as space allows.

—Light refreshments will be served.

The Alabama Museum of Natural History will also offer a free public program titled “Winter Wonderlab,” a hands-on exploration of some amazing cold-weather adaptations used by animals around the world.

Participants of all ages are invited to test their tenacity and face the frigid temperatures of the polar oceans and snowy forests. Guests will be able to apply what they learned to create their own cold weather creature to take home.

The program at the Alabama Museum of Natural History will be available for 45 minutes and will start at 11:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. in the Grand Gallery. Participants should anticipate an engagement time of 15-20 minutes and do not need to pre-register.

Pixabay

While all of the events are free, donations to UA Museums are welcome. For more information, visit the UA Museum’s website.