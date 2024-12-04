Wet weather, wind chills and more arctic air in the forecast for Alabama

Wet winter weather is lingering in Alabama. Local meteorologists say to expect light rain Wednesday night and early Thursday with chilly temperatures. Then, another round of arctic air will be present, with Friday expected to be the coldest morning of the week.

A post from the National Weather Service (NWS) on Facebook from Wednesday reads, "Tonight, rain will move into the east before midnight, spreading through the area through the early morning. Rainfall may be widespread, but accumulation totals should be light."

Thursday will also see colder temperatures. Forecasters say they will fall from a morning high near 50 degrees down into the 30s and 40s by the afternoon for Central Alabama.

To the north, 30s are expected for most of the day, while the southern part of the state will remain in the upper 50s.

Friday will likely see morning lows in the teens and 20s, with a hard freeze likely in some Alabama communities.

Wind will also bring a chill to the state, which could feel as a low as 10 to 15 degrees while spending time outdoors. Friday afternoon is predicted to warm up to the 40s.

The NWS reports a hard freeze is possible for Friday and again on Saturday morning. The service reminds, "Cold weather is expected to continue this week... Remember to check on elderly or vulnerable neighbors, bring pets indoors, let faucets drip to prevent frozen pipes, and keep flammable objects at least 3ft from space heaters."