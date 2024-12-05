Alabama DHR addresses increase in EBT fraud and cautions against phone scams

The Alabama Department of Human Resources (DHR) is continuing to receive an increased number of fraud reports throughout the state.

The agency stresses it's currently working to process requests for replacement of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits stolen from households impacted by EBT card skimming, cloning and similar fraud.

“We are asking the public to stay vigilant when shopping at retailers that accept EBT; if you see anything suspicious immediately report it to the retailer," Alabama Department of Human Resources Commissioner Nancy Buckner said in a press release. "These criminals are using sophisticated methods... This is a horrible situation for our clients who are already going through tough times."

What To Do If Recipients Believe EBT Benefits Are Stolen:

If you believe your EBT card has been compromised or notice an unexplained use of your benefits, take the following steps immediately:



Change your EBT card PIN number immediately to prevent further theft. Call or visit your local county DHR office to report your benefits stolen. Complete and submit a Reimbursement Request Affidavit and supporting documentation.

For incidents occurring through December 20, 2024, reports must be submitted within 30 days of the date the client discovered the fraud. Location and contact information for all 67 county DHR offices is available at dhr.alabama.gov/county-office-contact.

All reports of skimming, cloning, or similar fraud will require confirmation from the client verifying that all information reported in the request is true and correct. Clients may be contacted regarding their request. Clients who purposefully give false information may be prosecuted.

How to Help Prevent Theft:

DHR encourages EBT participants to safeguard their benefits with these tips:



Change your PIN often: Change your PIN at least twice a month, including right before your benefit issuance date and after each use if benefits remain. Avoid simple PINs: Do Not Use combinations such as 1111, 1234 or 9876 which are easy for others to guess. Keep your PIN and card number secret: Do not share your PIN or card number with anyone outside your household. Cover the keypad when you enter your PIN on a machine. Beware of phishing: DHR will never call or text to ask for your PIN or card number. Check your EBT account regularly for unauthorized charges: If you see any, change your PIN right away to stop the thief from making new purchases. Report suspicious activity to your county DHR office.

Types of Fraud Eligible for Replacement:

Only the following types of fraud are eligible for replacement:



Card skimming (when devices illegally installed on ATMs or point-of-sale [POS] terminals capture card data or record households’ PINs)

Card cloning (when data captured by skimming are used to create fake EBT cards and then steal from households’ accounts)

Other similar fraudulent methods (including but not limited to scamming through fraudulent phone calls or text messages that mimic official DHR messaging and phishing)

Requests for Replacement Benefits May Be Denied:

Replacement requests may be denied in some cases in which there is insufficient evidence to support the request or the client’s request for replacement is outside the allowed scope, including:



No transaction(s) exist

Transaction(s) occur prior to 10/1/2022 or after 12/20/2024

Transactions did not involve SNAP benefits (P-EBT benefits are not eligible for replacement)

Household already received two replacement issuances for stolen benefits within the federal fiscal year

Request not submitted timely

For more information on replacement benefits related to fraud, ways to prevent benefit theft, and other tips, visit https://dhr.alabama.gov/EBT-fraud/.