Alabama may have the biggest plum from early signing day

The Crimson Tide will sit and watch as Texas and Georgia play for the SEC Championship. And, and the Longhorns and Bulldogs got more key players from early signing day. But, Kalen DeBoer got, arguably, the biggest name in the running. Alabama got a potential successor to quarterback Jalen Milroe. Keelon Russell of Duncanville, Texas, is rated as the No. 2 quarterback and overall prospect per the composite rankings.

That put Texas, Georgia, Alabama top SEC and national recruiting rankings after early signings. Texas and Georgia are battling for recruiting supremacy before duking it out for a Southeastern Conference title. Alabama isn't far behind.

The two playoff- and Atlanta-bound SEC powers are leading the way in recruiting league-wide and nationally during the early signing period that started Wednesday. They'll meet Saturday in the SEC championship game in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Texas is currently No. 1, Georgia No. 2 and Alabama No. 3 in Kalen DeBoer's first full recruiting cycle. The league holds eight of the top 11 spots.

The final rankings are pending the decision of the nation's top uncommitted prospect, defensive tackle Justus Terry, who is expected to choose among three SEC schools: Georgia, Texas and Auburn.

The Longhorns landed four five-star prospects, per the 247Sports composite rankings of recruiting sites. They also picked up No. 1-ranked athlete Michael Terry III on signing day when he chose Texas over Nebraska.

Steve Sarkisian's Longhorns class is led by five-star safety Jonah Williams of Galveston, Texas, the nation's No. 8 overall prospect, according to the composite rankings. They signed five-star wide receivers Kaliq Lockett and Jaime Ffrench, along with edge rusher Lance Jackson. Only Florida's Ffrench was from out of state.

Georgia had pledges from five five-star prospects entering signing day, led by No. 3 overall recruit defensive lineman Elijah Griffin, edge rusher Isaiah Gibson and linebacker Zayden Walker.