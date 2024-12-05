NWS: Wind chills as low as 4 to 10 degrees below actual air temperatures to hit Alabama

Alabamians are once again being told to brace for frigid temperatures and extreme frost across the state. Local meteorologists remind residents to continue to practice cold weather safety.

The National Weather Service (NWS) is issuing a cold weather advisory from midnight to 8:00 a.m. on Friday. This impacts areas of the state, including Mobile, Baldwin and Escambia counties.

Additionally, the NWS Birmingham reports residents will see 40s and 50s during most of the day on Thursday, but a widespread hard freeze with lows from the upper teens and mid 20s is the forecast overnight into Friday.

Gusty winds will also be felt at the end of the week as an added chill factory, stirring around the arctic air.

A post on the NWS Birmingham website regarding Thursday's weather reads, "The sky will be clearing during tonight with much colder overnight lows... Wind chill readings could go as low as 4 to 10 degrees below the actual air temperatures."

Temperatures are expected to fall below 30 degrees at the end the week. The NWS warns that prolonged exposure to these temperatures could pose risks to humans, pets and vegetation.

"Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing," explains the weather service.

"Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing."

The service is also urging residents to wear layers, hats and gloves when spending any time outdoors during the next several days.

Friday is predicted to be sunny with a high of 40s during the daytime peak, but a big cold snap is expected overnight for most of the region.

When it comes to the weekend, local forecasters say Saturday will be mostly sunny with temps ranging between the 20s and 50s. Rain is expected on Sunday with showers becoming more widespread by that evening.

The soaking is predicted by Alabama forecasters to ramp up during Monday through Wednesday, with no thunderstorms expected.

Local and national meteorologists remind Alabamians to continue to practice cold weather safety during the frigid temperatures.

"Persons should review their cold weather safety involving pipes, pets, home heating, and people. For pipes, insulate, drain, or allow water to drip from the faucet at a trickle for pipes located in exposed or unheated locations," explains the NWS.

"Not all pets can handle cold weather. Bring your pets indoors whenever possible or provide a warm and safe location. For alternative heating sources like space heaters and wood stoves, have a 3-foot zone around and follow safety instructions."

The service also stresses the importance of carbon monoxide detectors and smoke detectors.

Other chilly weather recommendations include:

—Dressing in layers

—Minimizing exposed skin

—Limiting time outdoors if not prepared

—Checking on those without sufficient heating

More cold weather safety tips from the NWS can be found here.