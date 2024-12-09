Electronic waste now being accepted at City of Mobile recycling centers

Old, unwanted, broken and outdated household electronics are now being accepted at the City of Mobile's recycling centers through an expanded partnership with Ransom Solutions, formerly Ransom Ministries.

Port City residents can drop off any used residential electronics along with their household recyclables at any of the city’s three single-stream recycling centers located at:

—4851 Museum Drive

—308 Pinehill Drive

—1750 Dauphin Island Parkway

In 2022, the City of Mobile and Ransom Solutions launched the “Road to Work” program to help members of the unhoused community find gainful employment alongside litter abatement crews. Since then, the program has helped more than 100 people find a steady income and connect with support services through Ransom’s Solutions’ community programs.

Through this expanded partnership with the city, Ransom’s team will collect, sort and process qualifying electronic waste dropped off at the city’s recycling centers. These items can be dropped off in the blue bin marked for electronic recycling at each of the facilities.

“We are excited to continue expanding the recycling options available in our community,” Mayor Sandy Stimpson said. “This new program will make it easier for Mobilians to dispose of their unwanted electronics and help reduce electronic waste in our landfills. We’re grateful for Ransom Solution’s continued partnership and the great work they’re doing in the community.”

Some of the items now accepted at the recycling centers include:

—Telephones

—Computers (including components and accessories)

—Game consoles

—CD and DVD players

—Cell phones

—Surge protectors

—Other small electronics

TVs and other large electronics will not be accepted but can be taken directly to Ransom Recycling’s facility located at 320 South Craft Highway in Chickasaw.

The city reports the free drop-off service is only available for residential electronics, though local businesses can schedule a commercial pickup for larger quantities through Ransom Recycling by emailing recycling@ransomsolutions.org.

Launched in 2018, Ransom Recycling is a program of Ransom Solutions (formerly Ransom Ministries) that provides eligible participants an opportunity to work in entry-level position recycling electronics while also developing life and job skills.

Learn more about the City of Mobile’s single-stream and electronics recycling services by clicking this link.