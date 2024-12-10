Montgomery Zoo showcasing new displays at annual Christmas Lights Festival

The Christmas Lights Festival is back at the Montgomery Zoo with new light displays. This 33rd annual tradition runs through Dec. 31.

Visitors can experience a Winter Wonderland with thousands of sparkling lights and festive decorations. This year, the zoo has also unveiled new light displays, made possible through funding from the City Council.

New additions include Frosty Frontier, a magical winter landscape adorned with snowflake lights on bushes and light poles, offering a photo opportunity for families.

Guests also have the opportunity to be guided through the Safari to Santa, featuring larger-than-life light sculptures of African animals as visitors make their way toward Santa’s location at the Mann Museum.

Patron can take leisurely stroll or a brisk train ride while having a chance to visit Santa and explore the Christmas Tree Village at the Mann Museum. Hot chocolate and fresh cookies from the Overlook Café will be offered as well as live entertainment.

Zoo gates open nightly at 5:30 p.m., and the last admission each night is at 9:00 p.m.

Each admission includes access to the zoo, the Christmas Tree Village, the Santa visit at the Mann Museum and entertainment at the Overlook Pavilion.

Christmas Lights Festival admission details:



Regular Night Time Admission: $14 (ages 3 years and older)

Montgomery Zoo Members Night Time Admission: FREE

Early Bird Admission (Day and Night Admission): $30

Additional Christmas Lights Festival activities:



Keepsake Picture with Santa at Mann Museum: $6

Train Ride: $3

Sky Lift Ride: $5

Overlook Concessions: Prices Vary

Theme Nights Schedule:

Dec 13: Food Night (Hosting multiple food trucks)

Dec 14: Star Wars Night (Visit from favorite Star Wars characters)

Dec 20: Super Hero Night (Wear your favorite Super Hero attire)

Dec 21: Movie Character Night (Dress up as your favorite holiday character)

Dec 24: Pajama Night (Wear family friendly pajamas)

Check out the full schedule for theme night on MontgomeryZoo.com.

Nightly performances from local entertainment groups will help bring the Holiday Spirit to the Overlook Café.

For more admission information or details about the Christmas Lights Festival, visit: www.montgomeryzoo.com.