It’s the time for maybe putting up a Christmas tree at your home. If you do, don’t forget to water it. People who sell holiday trees for a living in Alabama say that’s a big mistake a lot of families make when they decorate around the house. Heritage Corner Farm in town of Hazel Tree is selling Christmas trees until this Sunday. Owner Spencer Hudson specializes in Frasier furs, and he says one issue to watch out for is trees that can catch on fire…

“It is a big fire hazard once it becomes dry,” he said. “So we, again, we encourage people to make sure they keep the tree moist and flammable things away from it, and then to take it down in a timely fashion, which usually means if they buy it around Thanksgiving, it needs to be down by around New Year's.”

Hudson adds that early waters helps to ensure that a Christmas keep drinking as long as possible during the holiday season. State officials and the National Fire Protection Association have previously reported how Christmas tree fires can cost over $10 million dollars in damage annually. Hudson says the key is to hydrate your tree as soon as possible.

“So, you need to get it in water immediately and keep it wet if the so when the tree leaves, here, we make a fresh cut on the bottom that enables the tree to draw the water up into the needles and keep it nice and green. But if you let it go dry at all, it will seal itself,” said Hudson. “And then even if you have more water, it won't draw that water up.

If you’re still shopping for a holiday tree, the market may be in your favor. The group called the Real Christmas Tree Board surveyed forty-five sellers this year and says the cost of a live tree in 2024 will be flat compared to the previous year