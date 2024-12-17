Postal deadlines draw near for holiday deliveries

If you’re depending on the United States Postal Service as well as Santa to deliver your holiday gifts, there’s a deadline this week. December nineteenth is the last day you can use Priority Mail to get packages in time for Christmas. The Postal Service is working to upgrade the service it provides while delivering an estimated eight hundred million items between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day. Spokeswoman Debra Fetterly says it’s called Delivering for America…

“We've evaluated our workforce to see how many employees we're going to need. So we have a stabilized workforce now the facility, the facilities have been upgraded. As far as the equipment, we have new mail processing equipment, which is great..

That upgraded system will reportedly be getting a workout this week. The website Postalytics says an estimated three billion first class items will be delivered this week. The deadline for this type of mailing has already passed. Priority Mail Express is next with a deadline for Saturday to get letters and parcels to their destinations on time for Christmas. Fetterly says the ten year Delivering for America plan also includes postal workers.

“We have more employee training, so that's a plus for us as well. Just a lot of positive things,” Fetterly said. “And in these new workplaces we have the walls have been painted, the sidewalks have been pressure cleaned. It's just a nicer environment for employees to work.”

Fetterly says late December and early January will be busy as well as holiday returns are made through the Postal Service.

