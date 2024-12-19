Alabama man pleads guilty in 'Seven Deadly Sins' killings of 7 people

An Alabama man pleaded guilty Wednesday to capital murder for his role in the death of seven people in what prosecutors say was a dispute involving a motorcycle club called the “Seven Deadly Sins.”

John Michael Legg entered the plea during a court hearing, WAFF-TV reported. The plea comes a week after a judge ruled that Legg was mentally competent to stand trial, according to court records.

Seven people — three women and four men — were found dead on June 5, 2020, in a home that had been set on fire. A dog also was also found dead in the home. The murders occurred in Valhermoso Springs, a rural north Alabama community about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of Huntsville, Alabama.

Frederic Rogers, who was also charged in the killings, was convicted of capital murder earlier this year. He was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Prosecutors said the two were in a motorcycle club known as the Seven Deadly Sins and were in a dispute with the people who lived in the home.

They were charged in the deaths of Tammy England Muzzey, 45, of Valhermoso Springs; Emily Brooke Payne, 21, of Valhermoso Springs; Roger Lee Jones Jr., 19, of Decatur; Jeramy Wade Roberts, 31, of Athens; William Zane Hodgin, 18, of Sommerville; James Wayne Benford, 22, of Decatur; and a 17-year-old girl.